Northern Trust Corp Buys 12,933 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,634 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $43,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Credicorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,724,000 after buying an additional 55,018 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Credicorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 784.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,618,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

NYSE BAP opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.99.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

