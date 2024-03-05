Northern Trust Corp Buys 142,519 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $41,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stellantis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Stellantis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stellantis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Stellantis by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STLA

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.