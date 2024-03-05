Northern Trust Corp Buys 195,973 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,973 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $40,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,000,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $12,048,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,007.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 339,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,738 shares of company stock worth $3,780,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

