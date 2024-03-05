Northern Trust Corp Buys 228,840 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $41,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $4,058,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $4,058,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -144.75 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

