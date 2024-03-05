Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,401 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $40,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $140.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

