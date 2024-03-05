Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,493 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $42,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,887,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

