Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,411,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,870 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $43,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

AIRC opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

