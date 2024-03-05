Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,566,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $44,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 57.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

