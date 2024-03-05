Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $40,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Matson by 178.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 317.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Matson by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $122.99.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

