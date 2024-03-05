Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $39,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $125.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

