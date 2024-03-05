Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $41,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $296.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $217.52 and a 52 week high of $310.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 78.24% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter.

ESGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESGR

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.