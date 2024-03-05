Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $41,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after acquiring an additional 495,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,847. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $64.92 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. Kirby’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

