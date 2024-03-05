Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $43,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 893.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 80.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SLG opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

