Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,425 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $43,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.45. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

