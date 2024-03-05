Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $40,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 77.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.57.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

