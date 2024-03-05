Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $41,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,049,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

