Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $43,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Quarry LP increased its position in Credicorp by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $174.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

