Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $43,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $121.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $188,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

