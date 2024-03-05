Northern Trust Corp Has $39.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 730,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $39,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

