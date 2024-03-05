Northern Trust Corp Has $39.70 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,011,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,589 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $39,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,620,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,113,000 after acquiring an additional 608,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ING Groep by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,778,000 after acquiring an additional 619,542 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,147,000 after acquiring an additional 181,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ING Groep by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

