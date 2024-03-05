Northern Trust Corp Has $39.71 Million Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ESAB were worth $39,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.61. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

