Northern Trust Corp Has $39.71 Million Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ESAB were worth $39,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESAB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE ESAB opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $100.04.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

