Northern Trust Corp Has $39.96 Million Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,768,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $39,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $934,068. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

