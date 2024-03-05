Northern Trust Corp Has $40.19 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $40,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 522.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.4 %

AMG stock opened at $159.51 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average is $139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.