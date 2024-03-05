Northern Trust Corp Has $40.29 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,267,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,547 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $40,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,091,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,169,000 after buying an additional 7,059,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,126,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,845,000 after buying an additional 2,861,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $35,855,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $16,570,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

SITC stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

