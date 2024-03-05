Northern Trust Corp Has $40.35 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $40,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 400,511 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after buying an additional 369,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $132.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

