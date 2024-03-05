Northern Trust Corp Has $40.35 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $40,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group stock opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $132.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

