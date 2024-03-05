Northern Trust Corp Has $41.43 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $41,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

