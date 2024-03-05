Northern Trust Corp Has $41.43 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $41,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBH stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

