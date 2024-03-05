Northern Trust Corp Has $41.60 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $41,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,941,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,335,000 after buying an additional 50,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,145,000 after buying an additional 234,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,828,000 after purchasing an additional 338,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $30,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,795.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,776 shares of company stock worth $7,318,282. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.