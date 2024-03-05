Northern Trust Corp Has $41.60 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $41,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 10.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 639,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,373,000 after acquiring an additional 59,864 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $494,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MKSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.19%.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.