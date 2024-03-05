Northern Trust Corp Has $42.52 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,855,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $42,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 195,467 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 906,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 53,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

