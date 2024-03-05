Northern Trust Corp Has $43.30 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 490,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $43,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,646,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $4,635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP grew its position in Crocs by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 158,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $381,202.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $381,202.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,665 shares of company stock worth $4,578,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

