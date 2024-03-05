Northern Trust Corp Has $43.32 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,741 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $43,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 1.6 %

FOX stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

