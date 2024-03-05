Northern Trust Corp Has $43.66 Million Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,278 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $43,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $132,387.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,786.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,786.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZWS. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.