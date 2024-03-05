Northern Trust Corp Has $43.67 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 787,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $43,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 772.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

BL stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,072 shares of company stock worth $604,377. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

