Northern Trust Corp Has $43.76 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $43,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 893.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 80.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -33.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

