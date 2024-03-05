Northern Trust Corp Has $44.32 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $44,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

AEIS stock opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average is $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $111,338. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

