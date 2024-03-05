Northern Trust Corp Has $44.58 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,317 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $44,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

