Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $42,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,067,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,994,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788 in the last 90 days. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

