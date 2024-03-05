Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $39,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avient alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Avient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVNT

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.