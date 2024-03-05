Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $41,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,629,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,153,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,494 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $10,977,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $117.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

