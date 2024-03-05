Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $42,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Quarry LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,626 shares of company stock worth $1,403,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

