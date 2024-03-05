Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 589,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $42,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,650,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,117,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at $99,841,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $87,750.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,823.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,841,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,334 shares of company stock worth $10,074,673. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG stock opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

