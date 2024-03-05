Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $39,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 144,280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $3,357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2,548.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 236.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 311,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $934,068. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMKR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.