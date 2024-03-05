Northern Trust Corp Purchases 15,208 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $39,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Progyny by 136.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $452,545.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,009.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $452,545.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,009.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

