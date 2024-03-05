Northern Trust Corp Purchases 156,317 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,718,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $44,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909,420 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,615 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $94,987,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,491 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

ZI stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

