Northern Trust Corp Purchases 233,362 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,362 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UiPath were worth $42,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UiPath by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,724 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 421,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,870. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

