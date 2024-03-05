Northern Trust Corp Purchases 312,846 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 312,846 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $42,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 984,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 25,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

