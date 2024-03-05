Northern Trust Corp Purchases 6,419 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,464,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $39,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. KeyCorp decreased their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

